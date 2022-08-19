Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on HP (NYSE:HPQ)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

HP Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HP by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 72,819 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HP by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,280 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

