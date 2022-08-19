Critical Analysis: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A 26.69% 10.66% Autohome 22.45% 8.49% 6.80%

Risk & Volatility

Core Scientific has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 6 0 3.00 Autohome 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Core Scientific and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Core Scientific currently has a consensus price target of 7.73, suggesting a potential upside of 165.59%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $43.19, suggesting a potential upside of 24.82%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Autohome.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and Autohome’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $544.48 million 1.74 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Autohome $1.14 billion 3.83 $401.78 million $1.83 18.91

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Autohome on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains. The company also offers blockchain infrastructure and third-party hosting services through the sale of consumption-based contracts for its hosting services, as well as equipment sales to customers; and operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas. In addition, it provides hosting services to digital asset mining customers; deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, optimization, and maintenance services for its customer's digital asset mining equipment; and electrical power and repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and mine digital assets. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

