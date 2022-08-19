Critical Contrast: C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) versus Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

C-Bond Systems has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for C-Bond Systems and Mentor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Mentor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $1.48 million 2.03 -$7.14 million ($0.03) -0.33 Mentor Capital $6.01 million 0.16 -$270,000.00 $0.01 4.25

Mentor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mentor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Mentor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems -205.05% N/A -232.75% Mentor Capital 4.35% 13.76% 6.02%

Summary

Mentor Capital beats C-Bond Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc., a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to improve the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass. It also distributes MB-10 and Vimoba disinfectant tablets to school facilities and buses, dealerships, global distribution network, and service providers, as well as the transportation detailing, automotive, trucking, RV, rental agency, service vehicles, mass transit, golf carts, aviation, train, and marine markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

