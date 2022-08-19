CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,594 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.69% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAPL opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $817.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.80. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

