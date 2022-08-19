CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

CFB opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $220,444.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,622 shares of company stock worth $281,194 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

