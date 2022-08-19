Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

CYRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.13. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cryoport by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 816,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,949,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

