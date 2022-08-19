Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

Cryptoblox Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc provides blockchain solutions. It focuses on providing services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience; and developing and implementing blockchain, distributed ledger, closed loop, and cryptocurrency services for government and commercial partners.

