Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
Cryptoblox Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryptoblox Technologies (CRYBF)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.