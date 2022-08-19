CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of CUBE opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

