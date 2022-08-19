Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,072,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,361,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 481,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,655,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

