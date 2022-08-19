Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 235,786 shares.The stock last traded at $7.14 and had previously closed at $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a report on Monday.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 160,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Stories

