DA Davidson Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $163.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $148.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.67. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

