DA Davidson Trims AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Target Price to $8.00

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AEye’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. AEye has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). AEye had a negative net margin of 2,521.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. Analysts predict that AEye will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AEye

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

In other news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,998 shares in the company, valued at $14,172,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 53,283 shares of company stock worth $288,358 over the last ninety days. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AEye by 77.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AEye by 203.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AEye by 82.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 190,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

See Also

