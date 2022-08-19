Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DHR opened at $294.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $214.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.