Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $294.27 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

