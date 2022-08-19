Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

DHR opened at $294.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.18 and its 200-day moving average is $269.33. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $214.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

