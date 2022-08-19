Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson Sells 3,906 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $453,213.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $365,953.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $109.45 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,955.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.51.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

