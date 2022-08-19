DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

DBVT opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

