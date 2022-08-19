Dean A. Chin Sells 1,209 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1,691.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

