Dean A. Chin Sells 1,209 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ABM Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:ABM opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ABM Industries Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of ABM Industries
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1,691.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
