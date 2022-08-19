Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €72.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.50 ($73.98) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday.

Delivery Hero stock opened at €50.66 ($51.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.88.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

