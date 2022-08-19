Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $36.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of KSS opened at $31.33 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

