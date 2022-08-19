Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.50 ($27.04) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.10 ($25.61) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at €18.80 ($19.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.71 and its 200 day moving average is €17.79. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a one year high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.