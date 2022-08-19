Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

