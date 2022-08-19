DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of DocuSign worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $69.75 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $314.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

