Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,607 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $67,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 155,009 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $168.05 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.