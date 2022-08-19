Donald Win Young Purchases 15,375 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Donald Win Young purchased 15,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,358.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,573 shares in the company, valued at $375,451.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Win Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Donald Win Young acquired 40,400 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,464.00.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.01 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 372,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

