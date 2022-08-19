Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$18.52 and a 1 year high of C$30.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$926.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.54.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,388,073 shares in the company, valued at C$103,413,823.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 130,300 shares of company stock worth $2,522,918.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

