DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

