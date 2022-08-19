Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.19% of Eagle Point Credit worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 333,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECC stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.75%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

