Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Edap Tms Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
