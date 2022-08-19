Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

