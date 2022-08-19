Edward H. Seksay Sells 700 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

