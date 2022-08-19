Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 24th

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $213.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $142.20 and a 12-month high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.68). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

