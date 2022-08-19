Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.57). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $109,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

