Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $48,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,505,309,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $316.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.