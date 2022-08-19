Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Trading 2.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $320.58 and last traded at $318.42. Approximately 57,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,584,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.31.

Specifically, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,893,758,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,893,758,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

The company has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

