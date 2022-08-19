Elizabeth Ann Altman Sells 8,009 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphatec Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

