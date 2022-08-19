Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (ESBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ESBA opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire State Realty OP stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

