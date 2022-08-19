Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.55

Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.
Enact Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.
About Enact
Enact Holdings, Inc operates as a private mortgage insurance company in the United States. The company is involved in writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. It offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and contract underwriting services for mortgage lenders.
