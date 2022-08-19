Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Sells $29,440.80 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,052.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.52 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.71.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 4,120.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter worth $19,100,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energous by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

