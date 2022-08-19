Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ETR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,020,000 after acquiring an additional 581,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.