Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Equillium Stock Down 14.0 %

Institutional Trading of Equillium

EQ opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Equillium has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

