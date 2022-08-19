Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells 75 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $701.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $664.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 28.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.