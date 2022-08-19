Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for VYNE Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for VYNE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital cut VYNE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.07. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. DSC Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

