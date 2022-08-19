Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for VYNE Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for VYNE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.
VYNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital cut VYNE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. DSC Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.
