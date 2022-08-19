Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Home Point Capital Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Point Capital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.32.

Shares of HMPT opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

