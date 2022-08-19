Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report released on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.84%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.