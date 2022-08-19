Ernest S. Rady Buys 16,700 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 16,700 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $511,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,677,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,598,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

