Ernst 02494 Teunissen Sells 15,000 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TRIP stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRIP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

