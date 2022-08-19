Ernst 02494 Teunissen Sells 15,000 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TRIP stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
