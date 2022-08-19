ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $19.44.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.