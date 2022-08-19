ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

