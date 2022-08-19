Essentra plc (ESNT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30 on October 28th

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Essentra Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Essentra stock opened at GBX 239 ($2.89) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £721.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2,594.44. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 222.50 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 366 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Essentra from GBX 365 ($4.41) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

