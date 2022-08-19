Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.30.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $281.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.64.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,667,000 after buying an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.