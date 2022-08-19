ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 610,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 276,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

